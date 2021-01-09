Saif Ali Khan to join shoot of ‘Adipurush’ in March post birth of his second child with Kareena Kapoor

Father-to-be Indian actor and producer Saif Ali Khan will commence the shoot of his upcoming film Adipurush after the birth of his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is due to give birth to their baby in March.

Indian media quoting Adipurush director Om Raut reported that father-to-be Saif wants to spend plenty of time with his wife and newborn and will join the shoot of the film in the last week of March.

Om also confirmed that Adipurush goes on floors this month.

The filmmaker also said that Saif Ali Khan, who will essay the role of an antagonist once again, and Prabhas have been prepping for the film extensively for the last three-four months.

“From where I see it, Saif sir is on paternity leave and will join the shoot sometime in March this year.”

Saif Ali Khan is currently in Jaisalmer for the next schedule of shooting of Bhoot Police.