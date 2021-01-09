Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp’s claims about her ‘false’ promise of donating $7mn

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

American actor Amber Heard addressed her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s legal team’s recent claims about her.

In a statement issued to E! News, the Aquaman actor denied claims by Depp’s lawyers about her not donating the money from her divorce settlement to charities, like she had previously announced she would.

On behalf of the actor, her attorney Elaine Bredehoft said: "Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfill her pledge.”

"However, Amber has been delayed in that goal because Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against her, and consequently, she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Mr. Depp's false accusations against her,” she went on to say.

A spokesperson of a Los Angeles Children’s Hospital told E! News: "Due to circumstances of the litigation, CHLA is legally precluded from sharing details about the case publicly."

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana’s ex Hasnat Khan breaks silence about her links with Martin Bashir

Princess Diana’s ex Hasnat Khan breaks silence about her links with Martin Bashir
Queen Elizabeth fact checks ‘Downton Abbey’ for fun: report

Queen Elizabeth fact checks ‘Downton Abbey’ for fun: report
BTS track ‘Stay’ climbs to Amazon’s Best Seller Charts five days in a row

BTS track ‘Stay’ climbs to Amazon’s Best Seller Charts five days in a row
Prince Harry was the one who wanted the royal exit, not Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was the one who wanted the royal exit, not Meghan Markle

‘Trump family is in the dustbin of history,’ says George Clooney

‘Trump family is in the dustbin of history,’ says George Clooney
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no regrets about US move despite backlash

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no regrets about US move despite backlash
Olivia Wilde was dating Harry Styles since before her split with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde was dating Harry Styles since before her split with Jason Sudeikis

Meghan Markle’s dad is thrilled about Samantha Markle’s explosive new memoir

Meghan Markle’s dad is thrilled about Samantha Markle’s explosive new memoir
Matt Czuchry opens up about the 'big secret' of ‘Gilmore Girls’

Matt Czuchry opens up about the 'big secret' of ‘Gilmore Girls’

Did 'The Simpsons' predict the Capitol Hill riots in 1996?

Did 'The Simpsons' predict the Capitol Hill riots in 1996?

Hollywood celebrates after Twitter bans Donald Trump for good

Hollywood celebrates after Twitter bans Donald Trump for good
Vanessa Kirby adopts unconventional ways to prep for powerful 'Pieces of a Woman' role

Vanessa Kirby adopts unconventional ways to prep for powerful 'Pieces of a Woman' role

Latest

view all