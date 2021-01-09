Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp’s claims about her ‘false’ promise of donating $7mn

American actor Amber Heard addressed her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s legal team’s recent claims about her.

In a statement issued to E! News, the Aquaman actor denied claims by Depp’s lawyers about her not donating the money from her divorce settlement to charities, like she had previously announced she would.

On behalf of the actor, her attorney Elaine Bredehoft said: "Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfill her pledge.”

"However, Amber has been delayed in that goal because Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against her, and consequently, she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Mr. Depp's false accusations against her,” she went on to say.

A spokesperson of a Los Angeles Children’s Hospital told E! News: "Due to circumstances of the litigation, CHLA is legally precluded from sharing details about the case publicly."