When Mariah Carey was asked to say three nice things about Eminem

Eminem's and Nick Cannon had a long running beef and both the artists have dissed each other in their songs during the last few years.

Eminem and Cannon’s feud spans more than a decade. The issues between them largely stemmed from Cannon’s relationship with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, who Em has dissed on multiple occasions.

Em fans are circulating a clip of Mariah's interview in which she was asked to "say three nice things about Eminem".

Instead of speaking about Eminem, the singer started praising M&M 's chocolate, leaving the audience in fits.