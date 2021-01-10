Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want no social media presence due to online abuse

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exited their social media platforms around the same time they called it quits with the royal family. 

And it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans of returning, as reported by The Times of London.

According to the report, the pair is “very unlikely” to go back to having a presence online owing to the hate and negativity rampant on social media platforms.

That being said, before their departure from the royal fold, the two were quite big on social media. While their official Sussex Royal platform itself was used to highlight their royal duties and activities, they also had their own personal and secret platforms as well.

Meghan famously ran her popular online blog called The Tig, which was shuttered following her engagement to Prince Harry.

The duke on the other hand, secretly had an Instagram account that he created when he first started dating Meghan. 

