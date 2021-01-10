Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton applauds front line heroes on her 39th birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

Kate Middleton marked her 39th birthday with a special message for all those risking their lives on the front line of the COVID-19 global pandemic. 

The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a message on behalf of the future Queen Consort along with a picture of her wearing a floral printed face mask.

"Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess' birthday. Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time,” the caption read.

"To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you," it added.

Kate and William had earlier expressed their gratitude to the front line heroes back in May 2020 as well.

During a virtual chat with nurses in the Bahamas, Kate had said: "It's just shown how vital the role that nurses play across the world, so you should be so proud of the work that you do and thank you very much from all of us.”

More From Entertainment:

Celal AL pays tribute to Jinnah: ‘Faithful, great leader and Turkish friend'

Celal AL pays tribute to Jinnah: ‘Faithful, great leader and Turkish friend'
Natalie Portman insulted Ranbir Kapoor when he asked her for a photo

Natalie Portman insulted Ranbir Kapoor when he asked her for a photo
Kate Middleton’s close friend spills details about her chilled-out routine

Kate Middleton’s close friend spills details about her chilled-out routine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might ‘never’ return to their royal duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might ‘never’ return to their royal duties

Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes is having a trippy COVID-19 experience

Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes is having a trippy COVID-19 experience

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want no social media presence due to online abuse

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want no social media presence due to online abuse

Prince William and Prince Harry are mending their strained ties post-Megxit

Prince William and Prince Harry are mending their strained ties post-Megxit
Liam Hemsworth’s family hoping for him to get married to Gabriella Brooks soon

Liam Hemsworth’s family hoping for him to get married to Gabriella Brooks soon
Liam Payne breaks silence on featuring Harvey Weinstein in a One Direction video

Liam Payne breaks silence on featuring Harvey Weinstein in a One Direction video

Machine Gun Kelly crosses 1.5 million followers on Twitter

Machine Gun Kelly crosses 1.5 million followers on Twitter

Nicki Minaj’s legal fight against Tracy Chapman reaches a gut-wrenching verdict

Nicki Minaj’s legal fight against Tracy Chapman reaches a gut-wrenching verdict

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turkish TV actor arrives in Karachi

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turkish TV actor arrives in Karachi

Latest

view all