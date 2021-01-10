Weather update: Cold wave likely to continue across Pakistan

Intense fog prevails in Lahore. Photo: Reuters/File

Dense fog expected in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh

Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore to experience cold weather next 24 hours

KARACHI: The cold wave will continue across Pakistan with the mercury expected to dip to -9 degrees Celcius in the upper northern areas and north of Balochistan.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also said dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The weather in Islamabad will remain pleasant with a maximum temperature of 18°C and the lowest of 5°C. Lahore will experience similar weather with temperatures dropping as low as 4°C at night.

In Karachi, the lowest temperature is expected to be between 6°C and 8°C with an air humidity of 11%.

In the last 24 hours, Karachi experienced a minimum temperature of 6.1°C, Kalat recorded -11°C, Quetta Valley 8°C, and Surab -9°C.

Several motorways in Lahore closed due to fog

Meanwhile, Motorway M3 from Lahore to Darkhana remained closed due to dense fog. According to Motorway Police, the M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Shorkot and Khanewal Motorway from Multan was also closed due to fog.

"Moreover, Motorway M5 from Multan to Rohri is also shut for traffic due to the unsuitable weather conditions,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said that foggy conditions are likely to prevail on National Highway in Lahore, Patoki, Okara, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Mian Channu, Khanewal and Multan, and Harappa.

The Motorway police advised citizens to use front and rear fog lights in vehicles to avert any mishap on road.