Sunday Jan 10 2021
Prince William should succeed the throne after Queen Elizabeth, new poll suggests

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

Prince Charles is undeniably British royal family's most controversial member. 

And for that reason, many royal fans and critics have expressed views about the monarchy skipping a generation and letting Prince William take over.

A new poll is proving that once again as Express reported that nearly 4,000 of the readers wanted Prince Charles to step aside and let his son Prince William take the throne.

One reader of the paper said: “I love the Royal Family. But I always believe Prince Charles is not worthy to be King or head of state.”

“Might be the only way to save the Royal Family after our Queen is gone,” added another.

School of Public Policy’s University College London’s Constitutional Unit said, via Express: “Having waited over 60 years as heir apparent, it would be perfectly natural for Prince Charles to want to assume the throne and perform the royal duties for which he has spent so long preparing in waiting.”

"But it would be equally natural if, after reigning for a few years as an increasingly elderly monarch, he chose to invite Parliament to hand on the throne to Prince William,” they said. 

