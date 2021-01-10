Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 10 2021
By
IHImtiaz Hussain

Three killed in Khairpur, protesters block national highway

By
IHImtiaz Hussain

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

Representational image. Photo: File/Geo.tv
  • Three people, including two madressah students, have allegedly been shot dead in Khairpur
  • Families of the deceased stage sit-ins at the National Highway in Khairpur, blocking it for six hours
  • Police say the incident occurred due to an ongoing conflict between three tribes

KHAIRPUR: Three people, including two madressah students, have been reportedly killed in Khairpur after which protesters staged sit-ins at the  National Highway, blocking it for six hours.

According to sources, the incident occurred within the limits of the Katcha area of Piryaloi city in Khairpur, where three people — identified as Abu Bakar, Siraj, and Abdul Rehman Bhutto — were allegedly shot dead. The police, however, did not provide any information about the assailants.

Police officials said they shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital Khairpur, adding that the tragic incident happened over an ongoing clash between the Naraija, Bhutta, and Odha tribe. 

Instead of burying the dead, families of the deceased reportedly took the bodies with them and staged a sit-in at the Baberloi Bypass of the National Highway in Khairpur. 

Read more: Karachi student killed in 'fake encounter' laid to rest in Hunza

Per reports, the highway remained blocked for six hours due to the demonstrations. Police say the protesters refused to disperse, saying they would continue the demonstrations until justice is served and the killers are arrested.  

Related: Five members of Islamabad's anti-terror squad arrested after young man allegedly shot dead


More From Pakistan:

'It's a country, not a mobile phone': Ahsan Iqbal rebukes PM for 'trying to reboot country with power shutdown'

'It's a country, not a mobile phone': Ahsan Iqbal rebukes PM for 'trying to reboot country with power shutdown'
Ubauro man allegedly kills sister over suspicion of 'illicit relations with boy'

Ubauro man allegedly kills sister over suspicion of 'illicit relations with boy'
'Ate food thrown in garbage': Police recover minor housemaid from 'abusive' couple

'Ate food thrown in garbage': Police recover minor housemaid from 'abusive' couple
At least five injured in Turbat blast

At least five injured in Turbat blast
British Virgin Islands high court to resume hearing in Reko Diq case on January 18

British Virgin Islands high court to resume hearing in Reko Diq case on January 18
Broadsheet LLC writes to NAB counsel in London seeking millions more

Broadsheet LLC writes to NAB counsel in London seeking millions more
Pakistan 'encourages' Washington to reserve its concerns for aiding, abetting of terrorism by India

Pakistan 'encourages' Washington to reserve its concerns for aiding, abetting of terrorism by India
Punjab University announces online application, fee schedule for BA, BSc

Punjab University announces online application, fee schedule for BA, BSc
Weather update: Cold wave likely to continue across Pakistan

Weather update: Cold wave likely to continue across Pakistan
Gas crisis hits Pakistan as govt halts supply to power, export sector

Gas crisis hits Pakistan as govt halts supply to power, export sector

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases cross 500,000 as pandemic intensifies

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases cross 500,000 as pandemic intensifies

Power restoration to take a few more hours, says energy minister Omar Ayub Khan

Power restoration to take a few more hours, says energy minister Omar Ayub Khan

Latest

view all