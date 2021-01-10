Three killed in Khairpur, protesters block national highway

Representational image. Photo: File/Geo.tv

Three people, including two madressah students, have allegedly been shot dead in Khairpur

Families of the deceased stage sit-ins at the National Highway in Khairpur, blocking it for six hours

Police say the incident occurred due to an ongoing conflict between three tribes

KHAIRPUR: Three people, including two madressah students, have been reportedly killed in Khairpur after which protesters staged sit-ins at the National Highway, blocking it for six hours.

According to sources, the incident occurred within the limits of the Katcha area of Piryaloi city in Khairpur, where three people — identified as Abu Bakar, Siraj, and Abdul Rehman Bhutto — were allegedly shot dead. The police, however, did not provide any information about the assailants.

Police officials said they shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital Khairpur, adding that the tragic incident happened over an ongoing clash between the Naraija, Bhutta, and Odha tribe.

Instead of burying the dead, families of the deceased reportedly took the bodies with them and staged a sit-in at the Baberloi Bypass of the National Highway in Khairpur.

Per reports, the highway remained blocked for six hours due to the demonstrations. Police say the protesters refused to disperse, saying they would continue the demonstrations until justice is served and the killers are arrested.



