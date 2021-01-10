Sussane Khan shares sweet birthday wishes for her ex Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan received heartfelt birthday wishes from his former wife Sussanne Khan as he turned a year older today.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared an adorable photo-based video featuring Hrithik and his two sons from their recent vacation and wrote, “Happy happiest birthday Rye..”

“wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds.”

Sussanne got married to Hrithik Roshan in 2000 after dating for four years. The couple ended their 14-year-old relationship in 2013 and got divorced a year later.



They share two sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik, who is celebrating his 47th birthday, has announced his next film Fighter, his first with diva Deepika Padukone.



