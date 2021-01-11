Can't connect right now! retry
HEC demands govt increase its budget, cites financial constraints

Monday Jan 11, 2021

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) logo. — File
  • HEC demands increased allocation in federal budget
  • 113,614 out of 118,331 courses are now taught online

Amid financial constraints, Higher Education Commission on Monday demanded an increased allocation in the federal budget. 

During a session of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Education, HEC officials said the institution does not receive the full amount allocated in the budget. 

The session was chair by Mian Najeebuddin Awaisi while lawmakers Andleeb Abbas, Wajiha Akram and others attended it. 

Read more: 'HEC agrees on two-year Bachelor, Masters programs till 2022'

Stressing that the budget has not been revised, the HEC officials maintained that universities repeatedly sought grants. "Where will we bring the money for the grants?"

The commission has urged the standing committee to ask the federal government to increase their budget. 

Read more: HEC announces Stipendium Hungarium Scholarship Programme 2021

Briefing the committee about online classes, the HEC officials said 113,614 out of 118,331 courses are now taught online. 

