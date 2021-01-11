HEC demands govt increase its budget, cites financial constraints

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) logo. — File

HEC demands increased allocation in federal budget

113,614 out of 118,331 courses are now taught online



Amid financial constraints, Higher Education Commission on Monday demanded an increased allocation in the federal budget.

During a session of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Education, HEC officials said the institution does not receive the full amount allocated in the budget.

The session was chair by Mian Najeebuddin Awaisi while lawmakers Andleeb Abbas, Wajiha Akram and others attended it.

Stressing that the budget has not been revised, the HEC officials maintained that universities repeatedly sought grants. "Where will we bring the money for the grants?"

The commission has urged the standing committee to ask the federal government to increase their budget.

Briefing the committee about online classes, the HEC officials said 113,614 out of 118,331 courses are now taught online.