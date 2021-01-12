Vogue issues clarification after Kamala Harris cover inflames the internet

Kamala Harris' shot of her in a blue suit with a gold background was supposed to be on the Vogue cover

Vogue has addressed the outrage that was caused by its February issue's cover featuring US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Many social media users were unhappy about the cover as well as the styling and the lighting of the photo shoot.

According to The Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali, Harris’ team was of the opinion that she should have worn a powder blue suit instead of the casual black jacket and Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

Entertainment Tonight cited a source close to Harris, saying her team had initially agreed to do a print interview with photos and the cover that has now been selected was supposed to be inside. The source also added that the team agreed that the shot of her in a blue suit with a gold background was supposed to be on the cover.



"In this moment where the country is so divided, where we need serious leaders, the blue and gold shot represents that,” said the insider.

"That would never have been approved, and Harris’ team is extremely disappointed,” added the source.



Now, Vogue has responded to the entire fiasco by revealing her shot in the blue suit and clarifying that this would also be on a digital cover of the issue.

The publication’s statement read: "The team at Vogue loved the images Tyler Mitchell shot and felt the more informal image captured Vice President-elect Harris's authentic, approachable nature -- which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden/Harris administration.”

"To respond to the seriousness of this moment in history, and the role she has to play leading our country forward, we're celebrating both images of her as covers digitally,” added the outlet.

