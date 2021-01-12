Can't connect right now! retry
FM Qureshi discusses Afghan peace process with Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami delegation

Meeting at the MOFA. Photo: Radio Pakistan
  • Hizb-e-Wahdat-e Islami delegation is in Pakistan on a two-day visit
  • FM Qureshi optimistic about upcoming intra-Afghan talks in Doha
  • Muhammad Karim Khalili appreciates Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Afghanistan's Hizb-e-Wahdat-e Islami called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest including the Afghan peace process. 

The delegation, led by Muhammad Karim Khalili, arrived in the country on Monday for a two-day visit during which it is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. 

During the meet today, the foreign minister reiterated Islamabad's stance that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict, adding only political dialogue could resolve the matter.

Welcoming the progress made during the intra-Afghan talks, Qureshi expressed optimism about the second round of talks being held in Doha. 

He emphasised that the regional peace was linked to the stability in Afghanistan and expressed satisfaction over the progress in intra-Afghan dialogue, saying it provides a unique opportunity to the Afghan leadership which must be seized for peace in the country.

Qureshi regretted that India is acting as a spoiler in Afghanistan and we have presented irrefutable evidence in this regard before the world community.

The foreign minister shared that the government was taking concrete steps for the promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries, adding that Pakistan has also introduced a new visa policy to facilitate the Afghans.

Ustad Khalili thanked the foreign minister for hosting the Afghan refugees over the last many decades and praised Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process. 

Afghan peace talks: What’s the rush?

Khalili's visit is part of Pakistan’s ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages, the MOFA said in a statement. 

"Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Afghanistan are rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions," read the press release. "Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people."

The ministry stressed that Islamabad "remains steadfast in its support for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution of the conflict in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process".

