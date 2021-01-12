Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
‘Black Panther 2’ will honour Chadwick Boseman, says Marvel President Kevin Feige

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

The late Chadwick Boseman is getting remembered by Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige ahead of Black Panther 2’s release.

Speaking to Deadline, Feige revealed how Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be dealing with the tragic demise of Boseman.

"We're not going to have a CG Chadwick and we're not recasting T'Challa," said Feige.

"[Director] Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace," he went on to say.

"There's also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well," he added.

Earlier in November last year, Executive of Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso spoke about chitchat regarding Chadwick’s CGI double for the upcoming film in an interview with Argentinian newspaper Clarin, as per the Wrap.

“No. There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us,” she said.

“Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really,” she added.

Boseman played the lead role of T’Challa aka Black Panther in the Academy Award-winning Marvel film.

He passed away last year in August after losing his four-year battle with colon cancer. 

