Shaniera Akram pledges to fight plastic pollution problem this year

Shaniera Akram pledges to reduce plastic usage this year. Photo Courtesy Instagram/Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram asks followers to protect environment



She lamented that every six months, conscious efforts are made to clean up the beach, however, after a few days the litter is back on the shore



"I’m not even going to the beach anymore. I’ve had enough," said Akram



Social worker and wife of former Pakistani captain Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, has vowed to play her part in conserving the environment and in reducing the use of plastic.

Read more: ‘Our city is in pain’: Shaniera Akram disgusted at hapless state of Karachi's beaches

Taking her pledge to Instagram, Akram lamented that every six months, conscious efforts are made to clean up the beach, however, after few days the litter is back on the shore and it is heartbreaking to see such recklessness from visitors.

"We work hard to ensure there is no plastic waste lying around and polluting our beaches. Yet, even after two days of a clean-up, there is even more plastic wastage than the last time. Seeing this is heartbreaking, not only because our efforts are not showing any results but also because this plastic waste will be our downfall," the philanthropist expressed her concern on Instagram.

"This new year, I want us all to promise ourselves to do better. Protect the environment, recycle and reuse your plastic products, reduce your contribution to plastic waste. I am going to #FaceThePlastic head-on, will you?" asked Akram.

A few days back, in another tweet, she vented her anger after sharing a disheartening image of Karachi's Clifton beach: “I’m sick of this. We clean the beach again & again, only to have the city’s garbage dumped in our sea & sewerage lines, which eventually washes up on our shore. I’m not even going to the beach anymore. I’ve had enough."



