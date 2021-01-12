Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez flexes her cooking skills on ‘Selena + Chef’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Selena Gomez flexes her cooking skills on ‘Selena + Chef’

Award winning singer Selena Gomez recently took to social media to give fans a sneak peek into preparations for her show Selena + Chef, alongside renowned chefs.

The Grammy award winning singer flexed her skills in an Instagram post and could be heard saying, “As you all know by now I'm not the best cook” but admitted that she is “not going to stop trying to get better.”

During the entire video Gomez’s song Rare played in the background and she even added, “So I'm back in my kitchen to get schooled by the best chefs.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'crushed' after Queen Elizabeth turns down his one last wish

Prince Harry 'crushed' after Queen Elizabeth turns down his one last wish
Nicole Kidman details the ordeal of essaying 'disturbing' roles on-screen

Nicole Kidman details the ordeal of essaying 'disturbing' roles on-screen
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mocked after signing 'obnoxious' comedy series deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mocked after signing 'obnoxious' comedy series deal

Princess Eugenie moves back to old residence after leaving Meghan's mysteriously

Princess Eugenie moves back to old residence after leaving Meghan's mysteriously
Simon Cowell 'closer than ever' to girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell 'closer than ever' to girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on daughter's birth

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on daughter's birth
Khloe Kardashian 'open to marriage' with Tristan Thompson despite his cheating scandals?

Khloe Kardashian 'open to marriage' with Tristan Thompson despite his cheating scandals?
Prince Charles issues frightening warning over Covid-19 crisis

Prince Charles issues frightening warning over Covid-19 crisis
Dwayne Johnson cheers ‘relishing time’ with daughter Tiana: ‘It’s moments like these’

Dwayne Johnson cheers ‘relishing time’ with daughter Tiana: ‘It’s moments like these’
Creator Chris Van Dusen hints at new seasons for ‘Bridgerton’?

Creator Chris Van Dusen hints at new seasons for ‘Bridgerton’?
Take a look at Maya Ali with purple hair

Take a look at Maya Ali with purple hair
Stephen Colbert blasts ‘homegrown terrorists’ behind Capitol Hill riots

Stephen Colbert blasts ‘homegrown terrorists’ behind Capitol Hill riots

Latest

view all