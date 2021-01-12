Selena Gomez flexes her cooking skills on ‘Selena + Chef’

Award winning singer Selena Gomez recently took to social media to give fans a sneak peek into preparations for her show Selena + Chef, alongside renowned chefs.

The Grammy award winning singer flexed her skills in an Instagram post and could be heard saying, “As you all know by now I'm not the best cook” but admitted that she is “not going to stop trying to get better.”

During the entire video Gomez’s song Rare played in the background and she even added, “So I'm back in my kitchen to get schooled by the best chefs.”

