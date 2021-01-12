Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian 'open to marriage' with Tristan Thompson despite his cheating scandals?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thomspon are making progress and things are going well between them

Khloe Kardashian is open to the idea of walking down the aisle with rumoured boyfriend Tristan Thompson, after he reportedly proposed a few weeks ago.

According to reports, Khloe and Tristan had exchanged rings after spending the holiday season together. 

As revealed by a source, Khloe “is open to marriage if things work out” and Kim is all for it. However, mom Kris is “skeptical” of Tristan's reconciliation with Khloé “given his reputation as a ladies’ man," the insider added.

As for Khloe, "She envisions her dream wedding and she definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they’re married,” the insider continued. “But the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle.”

In the meantime, "He [Tristan] feels ready to marry her, but she needs to totally trust him first — and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they’re making progress and things are going well between them.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie moves back to old residence after leaving Meghan's mysteriously

Princess Eugenie moves back to old residence after leaving Meghan's mysteriously
Simon Cowell 'closer than ever' to girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell 'closer than ever' to girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on daughter's birth

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on daughter's birth
Prince Charles issues frightening warning over covid-19 crisis

Prince Charles issues frightening warning over covid-19 crisis
Dwayne Johnson cheers ‘relishing time’ with daughter Tiana: ‘It’s moments like these’

Dwayne Johnson cheers ‘relishing time’ with daughter Tiana: ‘It’s moments like these’
Creator Chris Van Dusen hints at new seasons for ‘Bridgerton’?

Creator Chris Van Dusen hints at new seasons for ‘Bridgerton’?
Take a look at Maya Ali with purple hair

Take a look at Maya Ali with purple hair
Stephen Colbert blasts ‘homegrown terrorists’ behind Capitol Hill riots

Stephen Colbert blasts ‘homegrown terrorists’ behind Capitol Hill riots
Ellen DeGeneres’s show cancellation reports emerge as production comes to a standstill

Ellen DeGeneres’s show cancellation reports emerge as production comes to a standstill
'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan returning to Pakistan? Rumours rife

'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan returning to Pakistan? Rumours rife

Elizabeth Olsen preferred ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ over its successor ‘Endgame’

Elizabeth Olsen preferred ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ over its successor ‘Endgame’

‘Black Panther 2’ will honour Chadwick Boseman, says Marvel President Kevin Feige

‘Black Panther 2’ will honour Chadwick Boseman, says Marvel President Kevin Feige

Latest

view all