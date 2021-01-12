Khloe Kardashian 'open to marriage' with Tristan Thompson despite his cheating scandals?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thomspon are making progress and things are going well between them

Khloe Kardashian is open to the idea of walking down the aisle with rumoured boyfriend Tristan Thompson, after he reportedly proposed a few weeks ago.



According to reports, Khloe and Tristan had exchanged rings after spending the holiday season together.

As revealed by a source, Khloe “is open to marriage if things work out” and Kim is all for it. However, mom Kris is “skeptical” of Tristan's reconciliation with Khloé “given his reputation as a ladies’ man," the insider added.



As for Khloe, "She envisions her dream wedding and she definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they’re married,” the insider continued. “But the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle.”

In the meantime, "He [Tristan] feels ready to marry her, but she needs to totally trust him first — and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they’re making progress and things are going well between them.”