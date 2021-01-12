Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
Simon Cowell 'closer than ever' to girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Television personality Simon Cowell has become close than ever to his girlfriend Lauren Silverman after he had sustained a back injury in August.

The couple, who also share a son, are reported to be going strong as Lauren nursed Simon back to health.

The TV personality was involved in an electric bike accident which saw him being rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery on his back.

"Lauren's been Simon's rock over the last few months and it's helped them bond and build an even deeper connection, which they've both said has made them feel closer than ever," an insider told Closer magazine.

The source added that Simon realised how lucky he is to have her after she took care of him during his lowest times. 

"She's barely left his side since his accident and her support, love and care towards him, during one of his toughest times, has reinforced his love for her and made him realise how lucky he is to have her."

