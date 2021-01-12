Can't connect right now! retry
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'crushed' after Queen Elizabeth turns down his one last wish

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Prince Harry was shattered after his request for a wreath to be laid was turned down by Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry was left fuming after Queen Elizabeth turned one of her most desired wishes down, in addition to taking back all his titles post-Megxit.

After the Duke of Sussex gave up his position in the royal family, he was stripped of his military titles and Commonwealth role mercilessly.

As revealed by royal biographer Carolyn Durand, Harry was hurt after he relinquished his titles.

Writing in to Grazia magazine, the Finding Freedom author wrote, "It stung, and even today he has not been able to move on from that."

When his request for a wreath to be laid on his behalf on Remembrance Day was turned down, Harry was crushed, "That hurt as much as the day his honours were taken away," spilled a source.

