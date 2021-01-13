Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
Rebel Wilson reveals she was kidnapped at gun Point

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Rebel Wilson has shared her life's terrifying ordeal, saying she was kidnapped at gunpoint in Africa and held overnight by the attackers with 'big' weapons.

Opening up about the incident, the 40-year-old actress said she was 'very good' in the crisis.

Rebel revealed that she was with other women on a cattle truck when men with 'big guns' told them to get off and took them to an undisclosed place .

She said: "There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped. It was in rural Mozambique."

The Australian native went on to describe the scene in details, saying: “They took us to a house in the middle of nowhere. I felt like I was very good in the crisis. I was like a team leader. They sat us down, and I said, 'Everybody link arms,' because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something.”

Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson is an Australian actress and producer. She began appearing as Toula in the SBS comedy series Pizza and later appeared in the sketch comedy series 'The Wedge'.

Rebel Wilson broke the silence on terrifying incident for the first time in discussion with hardman Ant Middleton, which will air tonight (Tuesday).

