Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to take back spotlight from Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Many royals are trying to figure out how the events will go down once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually reunite with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British royal family. 

Celebrity podcaster and beauty influencer Scott McGlynn spoke to The Sun about how all eyes will be on the Duchess of Sussex on the day of reunion as she would use style and fashion as her “secret weapon.”

"Meghan knows how many people will be tuning in. She will want to make this engagement as impactful as possible, just like she did on their ‘farewell tour’ of Britain in March 2020,” he said.

"Especially on the balcony at Trooping the Colour. Harry and Meghan will be sidelined by other senior Royals in terms of ranking order. Meghan will leave no stone unturned to stand out,” he went on to say.

