Prince Harry is ‘transforming’ into the ‘Loch Ness monster’ in the US: report

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Prince Harry is ‘transforming’ into the ‘Loch Ness monster’ in the US: report

Those close to Prince Harry believe that he has become more of a recluse ever since he joined Meghan Markle in the US.

The claim was made by Hollywood actor Rob Lowe. He dubbed the prince akin to the Loch Ness monster and added that he’s been acting more and more like a recluse since he arrived in the States.

According to Express he was quoted saying, "I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago. He lives about a mile from me. He's been very reclusive.”

He concluded by saying, "Seeing him in the neighbourhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car."

