Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Riz Ahmed honours Irrfan Khan as he wins best actor at Gotham Awards

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Riz Ahmed honours Irrfan Khan as he wins best actor at Gotham Awards

Riz Ahmed remembered the late Bollywood icon Irrfan Khan during his Gotham Awards acceptance speech on Monday.

The Reluctant Fundamentalist actor received the Best Actor Award on Monday for his performance in Sound of Metal.

According to film journalist Anne Hornaday, Ahmed honoured the stars that the lost in 2020, including Chadwick Boseman and Irrfan Khan.

Ahmed mentioned Khan and said: "who we lost this year, his words: 'surrender to the dance of uncertainty.' It feels like a wobbly time. If we can wobble together we may find each other dancing."

Back in April 2020, Ahmed had paid tribute to Khan upon his demise following a two-year battle with cancer.

Turning to Twitter back then, The Night Of actor wrote: "Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us.”

"If you've not seen his work, watch The Lunchbox or The Warrior. A true artist who spanned Bollywood and Hollywood and was acclaimed in both. His words in a letter to a newspaper about his illness are a reminder of his beautiful mind and of life’s fragility. His work will live on,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber seems to have baby fever, new snap suggests

Justin Bieber seems to have baby fever, new snap suggests
'Thank you Pakistan': Celal Al pens heartwarming memoir on trip to Pakistan

'Thank you Pakistan': Celal Al pens heartwarming memoir on trip to Pakistan
Kris Jenner warns Tik Tok star for spreading Jeffree Star, Kanye West rumour

Kris Jenner warns Tik Tok star for spreading Jeffree Star, Kanye West rumour
'Ertugrul' stars Nurettin aka Bamsı, Artuk Bey arrive in Pakistan on three-day visit

'Ertugrul' stars Nurettin aka Bamsı, Artuk Bey arrive in Pakistan on three-day visit
'Joe Alwyn has grown closer to Taylor Swift’s family' after her mom's health ordeal

'Joe Alwyn has grown closer to Taylor Swift’s family' after her mom's health ordeal

‘Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry were in touch throughout since Megxit’

‘Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry were in touch throughout since Megxit’
Inside Gigi Hadid’s surprise birthday party for Zayn Malik

Inside Gigi Hadid’s surprise birthday party for Zayn Malik

Prince Harry, Prince William’s ‘united front’ is concealing behind the scenes’ tensions

Prince Harry, Prince William’s ‘united front’ is concealing behind the scenes’ tensions

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry secretly using social media through fake profiles?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry secretly using social media through fake profiles?

Prince William ‘outfoxed’ media with secret proposal that ‘shocked’ Queen Elizabeth

Prince William ‘outfoxed’ media with secret proposal that ‘shocked’ Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry is ‘transforming’ into the ‘Loch Ness monster’ in the US: report

Prince Harry is ‘transforming’ into the ‘Loch Ness monster’ in the US: report
Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to take back spotlight from Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to take back spotlight from Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all