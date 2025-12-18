Mark Hamill reveals how Walt Disney inspired him to pursue career in movies

Mark Hamill is known for voicing Joker in 'Batman: Animated series' 1992

Legendary actor Mark Hamill, known for his iconic role in Star Wars, has unveiled how he stepped into showbiz.

The 74-year-old is not only known for Star Wars, but he is also recognized for voicing Joker in multiple DC Comics media, starting from the 1992 Batman: Animated series.

During a chat at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Hamill revealed when he was in fourth fifth or sixth grade and was assigned to write a report on Andrew Scott, he would do the entire opposite and instead look up reviews of King Kong in the New York Times.

He was rather focused more on the showbiz people and special effects since school time.

The veteran actor knew from a very early age that there is no other business for him. “I didn’t know whether I was going to be an actor or what. But I thought whoever goes to work and makes dinosaurs come to life, I want that job.”

Mark wasn’t sure if he was going to be good at it or not, but he wanted to start by being an assistant.

Meanwhile, The Long Walk actor further confessed being inspired by Walt Disney.

“One of the things that made an impression on me was the Walt Disney Television program cause it was the first television show that showed you how movies were actually made.. there’s a camera crew, there’s wardrobe.”

Mark said that he couldn’t admit it to anyone at the time as he could get “ridiculed beyond belief.”