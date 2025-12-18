Jennifer Lawrence does not like watching her own films: Here's why

Jennifer Lawrence tell rare truth to Leonardo DiCaprio

Jennifer Lawrence has made a rare confession in her recent chat with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

The duo sat down together for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, where they spoke about their acting journey and unveiled rare insights about themselves.

While speaking on the show, the Hunger Games actress told DiCaprio that she is not fond of watching her own movies.

The 25-year-old stated, "No [I don't watch my own films].”

Jennifer confessed to Leonardo that if she would make something like Titanic in her career only then she would watch her movie.

She said, "I’ve never made something like Titanic - if I did, I would watch it.”

Meanhwile, Lawrence shared the story of the time when she tried to watch her 2013 film American Hustle, which also starred Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, and Jeremy Renner.

She recalled, "Once I was really drunk, I put on American Hustle. I was like, I wonder if I’m good at acting? I put it on, and I don’t remember what the answer is."

Recently, Jennifer featured in a thriller comedy movie titled Die My Love alongside the Twilight actor Robert Pattinson.