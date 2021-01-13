'Thank you Pakistan': Celal Al pens heartwarming memoir on trip to Pakistan

Celal Al reminsced upon fond memories of Pakistan in a heartwarming note he penned on Tuesday

Turkish actor Celal Al of famed drama serial Ertugrul arrived in Pakistan on a short trip last week.



As part of his visit, Celal made an abundance of memories, which he reminsced upon in a heartwarming note on Tuesday.

The actor thanked Pakistan for giving him a warm welcome and touched upon his interactions with popular actors, like Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed and Feroze Khan.

"TEŞEKKÜRLER PAKİSTAN. From very nice and very efficient Pakistan trip, we safely arrived in Istanbul," Celal began his post.

"Under the leadership of my teacher Kemal Tekden, I had very fruitful meetings with President Arif Alevi and Prime Minister İmran Khanla and valuable actors Adnan Siddiqi, Humayun and many other brothers whose names I cannot count," he added.



"As Mr President Arif Alvi said, this brotherhood must last forever. And I donated my blood to be worthy of you beautiful brothers. The Turkish people and the State love you very much. We are waiting for you in Turkey," Celal continued.

"And lastly, we could not hug you fully due to covid 19, please do not be sorry, I hope if I come to Pakistan again, I will hug you profusely," he further shared.

