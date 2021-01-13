PMC spells out what counts as postgraduate qualification

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021
The Pakistan Medical Commission on Wednesday made an important announcement regarding what it recognises as a postgraduate qualification.
According to a statement by the PMC on Twitter, a postgraduate qualification "shall mean a qualification acquired after certification of completion of a structured programme under direct supervision of a designated supervisor".
The PMC further stressed that the supervisor must encompass "all competencies required by a licensed doctor to qualify for inclusion in the Special Register".
The Council shall recognise a Pakistani postgraduate qualification subject to the following conditions outlined under Section 22 of the PMC Act, 2020:
The Council shall recognise a foreign postgraduate qualification subject to the following conditions outlined under Section 24 of the PMC Act, 2020:
The PMC, in its announcement, also defined what it considers to be the process of credentialing and what Specialist Register means.