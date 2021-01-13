Can't connect right now! retry
PMC spells out what counts as postgraduate qualification

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

The Pakistan Medical Commission logo. — Courtesy Twitter/PMC

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Wednesday made an important announcement regarding what it recognises as a postgraduate qualification.

According to a statement by the PMC on Twitter, a postgraduate qualification "shall mean a qualification acquired after certification of completion of a structured programme under direct supervision of a designated supervisor".

The PMC further stressed that the supervisor must encompass "all competencies required by a licensed doctor to qualify for inclusion in the Special Register".

Pakistani postgraduate qualification

The Council shall recognise a Pakistani postgraduate qualification subject to the following conditions outlined under Section 22 of the PMC Act, 2020:

  • The qualification must have been granted by the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP)
  • Training must have been undertaken at a medical institution recognised by the Council for training or grant of a postgraduate programme under Section 23(2) of the PMC Act, 2020

Foreign postgraduate qualification

The Council shall recognise a foreign postgraduate qualification subject to the following conditions outlined under Section 24 of the PMC Act, 2020:

  • The qualification must have been granted by a foreign postgraduate institution recognised by the regulatory authority in the relevant country and recognised by the Council under Section 25 of the PMC Act, 2020
  • The qualification must have been obtained after formal, objective assessment with a certification after either a period of training or acquiring of minimum competencies equivalent to a comparable qualification granted by CPSP

The PMC, in its announcement, also defined what it considers to be the process of credentialing and what Specialist Register means.

