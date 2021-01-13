PMC spells out what counts as postgraduate qualification

The Pakistan Medical Commission logo. — Courtesy Twitter/PMC

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Wednesday made an important announcement regarding what it recognises as a postgraduate qualification.

According to a statement by the PMC on Twitter, a postgraduate qualification "shall mean a qualification acquired after certification of completion of a structured programme under direct supervision of a designated supervisor".

The PMC further stressed that the supervisor must encompass "all competencies required by a licensed doctor to qualify for inclusion in the Special Register".



Pakistani postgraduate qualification