Meghan Markle, Prince Harry flourishing in the US after painful 2020

'The journey has been painful for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry,' says royal author

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are blossoming after relocating to the US after a painful 2020.



According to royal biographer Omid Scobie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'happier than ever.'

Writing in to Grazia magazine Scobie told fellow co-author of Finding Freedom, Carolyn Durand, "To be at the point they are at now, having set up an empire and a charity in just over nine months, shows just how hard they have worked to make this transition a success."

He continued, "But it’s taken a lot of work to get here. The journey has been painful."

"A year ago they set out to create a better life for themselves and their family, one that they could flourish in while still carrying out work that has social impact," the royal author said. "They’ve now achieved that and friends say they are happier than ever."