Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with PDA-filled throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, delighted her fans with PDA-filled picture of herself with the hubby from their courtship days.

Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz actress shared the photo taken in 2007, years before she got married to Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena captioned the photo, “Throwing it way back... Circa '07, Jaisalmer” followed by heart emoticon.

The mom-to-be actress herself is amazed looking at her size-zero waist. She wrote, “Ooooooh that waistline... I’m talking about mine, not saifus #TakeMeBack.”



Fans can’t stop gushing over the celebrity couple’s stunning photo.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.