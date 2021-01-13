Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
AFP

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

By
AFP

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Joe Biden has cast himself as a unifier for the nation, but there is someone else the incoming administration hopes can help start healing a divided United States next week: universally beloved actor Tom Hanks.

The "Forrest Gump" star will host a special program broadcast simultaneously on all major US networks on the night of Biden´s inauguration, American media reported.

The 90-minute show entitled "Celebrating America" will feature musical performances from Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato.

"I´m SO honored to announce that I will be joining @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris for their special event," Lovato wrote on Twitter.

The broadcast -- organized by the Presidential Inaugural Committee -- will replace the usual festivities at the swearing-in ceremony, canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aretha Franklin sang at Barack Obama´s first inauguration in 2009, while Beyonce performed at his second four years later.

Trump had to settle for less well-known artists in 2017 due to his unpopularity in the entertainment world. Country singer Toby Keith headlined the event.

The Hanks-hosted primetime special on Wednesday January 20 will start at 8:30 pm Eastern Time (0130 GMT Thursday) and will be aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC.

It will pay tribute to "American heroes," including workers on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration

Demi Lovato to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration
The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's sister puts monarchy at risk

The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's sister puts monarchy at risk
Zendaya reveals that she was once called 'mean' for strange reason

Zendaya reveals that she was once called 'mean' for strange reason
Zendaya sheds light on her workout motivation secrets

Zendaya sheds light on her workout motivation secrets
Prince Harry ‘has no roots or confidants’ in the US: report

Prince Harry ‘has no roots or confidants’ in the US: report
Hollywood movie box office slumped to near 40-year low in 2020

Hollywood movie box office slumped to near 40-year low in 2020
Victoria Beckham touches on Elton John’s impact on her ‘Spice Girls’ career

Victoria Beckham touches on Elton John’s impact on her ‘Spice Girls’ career
'We don't owe you a home:' UK taxpayers warn Queen Elizabeth's children

'We don't owe you a home:' UK taxpayers warn Queen Elizabeth's children
Kurulus:Osman: Targun Hatun confesses everything

Kurulus:Osman: Targun Hatun confesses everything

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to ‘set up an empire’ outside the royal family: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to ‘set up an empire’ outside the royal family: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face ‘uncertain future’ after Megxit: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face ‘uncertain future’ after Megxit: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry flourishing in the US after painful 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry flourishing in the US after painful 2020

Latest

view all