Thursday Jan 14 2021
Malala Yousafzai promotes love of reading as she shares her New Year resolution

Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai has revealed her New Year resolution, promoting the love of reading books.

The young Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Oxford graduate, in a message on Instagram, said: "This new year I made a goal to read 84 books in 2021. "

The Nobel laureate also shared her candid picture on Instagram page and wrote: "If you also made a reading resolution, please join my @literati book club! Each month you'll receive a special edition book with a note from me about why I chose it and enjoy lively discussions with members in the Literati app. "

Malala continued: I also host video chats with select authors where you can ask questions and learn more about the book. It's a great way to connect with other readers and reach your #bookgoals. Link in bio."

Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.

