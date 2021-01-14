Dua Lipa sets the record straight about pregnancy rumours

Vocal powerhouse Dua Lipa wreaked havoc on social media after she posted her latest photo with a cryptic caption.



Posting photos of herself wearing a green plaid dress, the Levitating singer dropped a bunch of emojis in the caption, including a baby, a baby bottle, a heart and a teddy bear.

Soon after, rumours went rife about her post and how it could’ve been a subtle admission that she was expecting her first child with model boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

However, she has now refuted the rumours by responding to one of the comments on her Instagram post. The fan had asked: “She is pregnant?”

Lipa responded: “Food baby.”



