Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Polio workers walk in waist-deep snow to vaccinate children

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

  • Health care workers brave the snow to reach children and give them polio drops
  • Frontline health workers making an effort to eradicate polio in tough conditions
  • Video taken during ongoing five-day polio drive in Pakistan

Pakistan is one of the few countries that is yet to defeat the polio virus.

To beat the deadly virus, the country relies on its frontline health workers to ensure that each child is vaccinated.

The frontline health workers have taken up the challenge to vaccinate children in Pakistan whenever a national campaign is launched.

In the ongoing polio vaccination campaign, we saw the frontline health workers showing their commitment to the cause even though their life is also at times at risk.

Read more: Policeman martyred in attack on polio team in KP’s Karak

In a video shared by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative's Twitter account, two health workers were seen walking in waist-deep snow to vaccinate children in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"As extreme cold weather blankets Azad Jammu & Kashmir, these brave women make their way through several feet of snow to deliver vaccines to children during the ongoing end polio campaign," read the tweet.

Pakistan starts first polio vaccine campaign of 2021

Earlier, this week Pakistan launched its first polio vaccination for 2021.

The national polio immunization drive is of five days and aims to vaccinate over 40 million children under the age of five across Pakistan.

A supplementary dose of Vitamin A drops will also be administered to children aged 6 to 59 months.

Around 285,000 polio front line workers will visit parents and caregivers at their doorstep adhering to strict COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols while vaccinating children, The News reported.

Read more: If changes don't get rolling, 'wheels will come off the Pakistan bus', warns IMB report on polio

They will wear a mask, use hand sanitiser and maintaining a safe distance.

“Our aim is to ensure timely and repeated vaccination of children. This is key to reduce the immunity gap and to protect our children against polio and other diseases," said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan.

More From Pakistan:

IHC stops Naeem Bukhari from working as PTV chairman

IHC stops Naeem Bukhari from working as PTV chairman
Cythia Ritchie, Rehman Malik withdraw cases against each other

Cythia Ritchie, Rehman Malik withdraw cases against each other
Video: 50 Himalayan ibex spotted in rare sighting in Gilgit-Baltistan's Hunza Valley

Video: 50 Himalayan ibex spotted in rare sighting in Gilgit-Baltistan's Hunza Valley
Pakistan records biggest jump in coronavirus cases in nearly a month

Pakistan records biggest jump in coronavirus cases in nearly a month
Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Zardari not invited to Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, PPP clarifies

Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Zardari not invited to Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, PPP clarifies
Human body parts found in garbage dump of Karachi's Lyari

Human body parts found in garbage dump of Karachi's Lyari
Punjab education minister assures parents of strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs in schools

Punjab education minister assures parents of strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs in schools
Foreign funding case: Agents responsible if funds collected illegally, PTI tells ECP

Foreign funding case: Agents responsible if funds collected illegally, PTI tells ECP
Government to stop madrassa students from attending PDM rallies

Government to stop madrassa students from attending PDM rallies
PTA issues statement on WhatsApp privacy policy

PTA issues statement on WhatsApp privacy policy
Pakistan asks UNSC to outlaw violent nationalist groups

Pakistan asks UNSC to outlaw violent nationalist groups
Independent managements to run three major Karachi hospitals taken over by federal govt: SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan

Independent managements to run three major Karachi hospitals taken over by federal govt: SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan

Latest

view all