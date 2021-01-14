Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 14 2021
Brad Pitt drops jaws in his and Angelina Jolie's rosé wine ad campaign

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

American actor Brad Pitt is dropping jaws as he becomes the face of his Miraval wine brand.

The dreamboat, 57, has become the face of Miraval’s rosé ad campaign that is aiming to ensnare the “spirit of Riviera.”

The monochrome shot of the Fight Club hunk, shot by photographer Lachlan Bailey, has left fans with bated breath as the ad campaign aims send a message to "give into the temptation of the sun’s rays wherever you find yourself in the world,” as per the press release.

The actor had started his company Miraval alongside his ex-wife Angelina Jolie when they got their hands on a 1200-acre French estate.

The ad has been released not long after Pitt was spotted soaking up the sun with his friend, Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Flea in Turks and Caicos. 

