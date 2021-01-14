Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Anne Hathaway opens up about her ‘most powerful’ parenting trick

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Anne Hathaway opens up about her ‘most powerful’ parenting trick

Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway recently opened up about some of her most ingenious parenting tricks for son Jonathan.

The star spilled the beans behind it all during her interview with TV show host Jimmy Fallon.

There she began by touching on her son’s growing love for Santa Clause.

Hathaway explained, "This is the first year he's really believed in Santa Claus. We were driving in the car, and you know when you're in the car with your kids and suddenly the car gets too hot? Like all of a sudden in a second, and everybody is loud at the same moment. And the baby is crying because he wants the cracker that the 4-year-old has and the 4-year-old will not give him a cracker."

"And then finally, I just have this spark and I go, 'Okay Johnny, but what about Santa? His hand shot out straight towards me, I had the entire box of crackers suddenly, there was no argument.”

“Adam and I turned to each other and we went, 'Oh my God, this is so powerful’. So 4 and 1, the ages are the ages that they are but there's a lot of magic in those ages."

More From Entertainment:

Buckingham Palace 'anxious' about Meghan and Harry's never-ending business contracts

Buckingham Palace 'anxious' about Meghan and Harry's never-ending business contracts
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children have no clue their marriage is over

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children have no clue their marriage is over

Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict

Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict
George Clooney shares how 'Batman' movie permanently changed his career views

George Clooney shares how 'Batman' movie permanently changed his career views

'Chadwick Boseman did not want shortcuts when filming with cancer'

'Chadwick Boseman did not want shortcuts when filming with cancer'
Sajal Ali to star in international project alongside Lily James, Emma Thompson: report

Sajal Ali to star in international project alongside Lily James, Emma Thompson: report
Katy Perry touches on lookalike Zooey Deschanel’s help during maternity leave

Katy Perry touches on lookalike Zooey Deschanel’s help during maternity leave
Macaulay Culkin backs petition to remove Donald Trump from 'Home Alone 2'

Macaulay Culkin backs petition to remove Donald Trump from 'Home Alone 2'
Celebrity divorce lawyer shares what Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's split could be like

Celebrity divorce lawyer shares what Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's split could be like
Demi Lovato to shed light on her 2018 overdose that nearly took her life

Demi Lovato to shed light on her 2018 overdose that nearly took her life

Kim Kardashian ‘is over’ Kanye West chaos: report

Kim Kardashian ‘is over’ Kanye West chaos: report
Brad Pitt drops jaws in his and Angelina Jolie’s rosé wine ad campaign

Brad Pitt drops jaws in his and Angelina Jolie’s rosé wine ad campaign

Latest

view all