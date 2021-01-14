Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez set to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Singers Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are the latest names to be included in the lineup of performances on President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris inauguration ceremony.

Gaga previously appeared in Biden’s campaign trial during his It’s on Us campaign looking to combat sexual assault on campus.

She will be performing the national anthem when Biden will be sworn in.

Lopez also interacted with Biden as she participated in a virtual chat during the campaign.

Meanwhile, singer Demi Lovato too shared the news that she would be performing along with other artists like Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi.

More From Entertainment:

Gwen Stefani's sons 'cannot wait for her to marry' Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani's sons 'cannot wait for her to marry' Blake Shelton
Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga to perform at Joe Biden inauguration

Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga to perform at Joe Biden inauguration
Jennifer Aniston's 'likes' anger Republican Party supporters

Jennifer Aniston's 'likes' anger Republican Party supporters

'Vikings' wins 'Best Action Series for Critics Choice Super Awards'

'Vikings' wins 'Best Action Series for Critics Choice Super Awards'
Snoop Dogg says he has no beef with Eminem

Snoop Dogg says he has no beef with Eminem
Frogmore Cottage to open doors to Meghan and Harry upon much-awaited UK return?

Frogmore Cottage to open doors to Meghan and Harry upon much-awaited UK return?
Buckingham Palace 'anxious' about Meghan and Harry's never-ending business contracts

Buckingham Palace 'anxious' about Meghan and Harry's never-ending business contracts
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children have no clue their marriage is over

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children have no clue their marriage is over

Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict

Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict
Armie Hammer claps back at trolls after pulling out from Jennifer Lopez movie

Armie Hammer claps back at trolls after pulling out from Jennifer Lopez movie
George Clooney shares how 'Batman' movie permanently changed his career views

George Clooney shares how 'Batman' movie permanently changed his career views

'Chadwick Boseman did not want shortcuts when filming with cancer'

'Chadwick Boseman did not want shortcuts when filming with cancer'

Latest

view all