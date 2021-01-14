Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 14 2021
Jeffree Star reveals string of messages sent by rappers after Kanye West affair

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Jeffree Star says he has been getting numerous messages from rappers after Kanye West affair rumour

Jeffree Star has supposedly been approached by a huge number of rappers after false rumours about his alleged affair with Kanye West took the internet by storm.

Taking to Twitter, the beauty guru said he is definitely not dating the Yeezy founder, but has been getting numerous messages from other rappers.

“I’m definitely NOT sleeping with Kanye, but the amount of rappers in my DM’s is wilddddd [expletive]. Time to make a hit song in bed,” Jeffree tweeted.

Initially addressing the rumours that he is going out with Kanye, Jeffree released a video on his YouTube channel, titled 'Addressing The Kanye Situation.'

“Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny,” Jeffree said in the video.

