Dua Lipa shares what a day on the Hadid family farm looks like

Vocal powerhouse Dua Lipa spilled the beans on what a day on the Hadid family farm looks like.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the Grammy winner, who is dating Anwar Hadid, spent quality time with models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid as well as their mother Yolanda Hadid on their farm during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apparently, life there includes a lot of walks and animals like goats and horses.

"Wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast," she said.

"Take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals."

Her boyfriend had gifted two pygmy goats, Funky and Bam-Bam, to her on Christmas.

"You can take them inside," she said regarding the goats.

"They love a cuddle."