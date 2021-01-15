Jennifer Lopez talks postponing wedding to Alex Rodriguez twice

American singer Jennifer Lopez recently explained the real reason she chose to postpone her wedding to Alex Rodriguez, twice due to Covid-19.

Lopez shed light on it all during her interview on Elle magazine and was quoted saying, "We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that.”



The singer also added that both she and Rodriguez are in no rush to tie the knot and just want to “do it right” whenever the time comes.

“We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it. There's no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it." We just have to wait to see where the world lands.”