Friday Jan 15 2021
Kim Kardashian pays no heed to Kanye West divorce rumours

Friday Jan 15, 2021

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian seems to be paying no heed to the negativity around her.

Taking to Instagram, the Skims founder shared a snap of a beautiful beach in Malibu, clearly relaxing and de-stressing. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently in the spotlight for her alleged divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Many have speculated that the couple can no longer keep their six-year-marriage together and are currently considering to call it quits.

A source close to the couple was quoted telling People magazine, "Kim and Kanye's marriage is beyond repair. Kim is over Kanye's chaos, and at this point, she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life.

"If I had to say the final straw, I believe it was a combination of the Presidential run and his Twitter rants. It created havoc at home. And though Kim is well aware of his issues [West opened up about his bipolar disorder in 2018], and tried to help him, she realized it was futile."

Before concluding the insider also added that the couple is “not on the same page” and while "Kim knows what she wants to do with her life, Kanye is constantly all over the place."

