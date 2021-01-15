Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate and William devastated after Prince George barred from wearing the crown

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 15, 2021

Kate and William are in shock after Prince George told he will never get to take the throne

Kate Middleton and Prince William are devastated after their first born son, Prince George, has been barred from becoming the King of England.

As predicted by former BBC royal correspondent Christopher Lee, George will never get to take the throne, because of the diminishing popularity of the crown.

“The Sovereign is a celebrity and celebrity is everything. The Queen is probably among the top ten brand images in the world," Lee said.

“On similar actuarial evidence, George could be well into his sixties before crowning ‒ certainly 60 years from now. The monarchy will simply go out on the ebb of that identity change," the royal expert added.

“When it does, the tide will not turn in its favour. The monarchy will have served its purpose and there will be no crown, even a hollow one, for George to be impatient to wear.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry blocked from altering storyline of Netflix series 'The Crown'

Prince Harry blocked from altering storyline of Netflix series 'The Crown'
Bindi Irwin remembers late father Steve Irwin in touching pregnancy post

Bindi Irwin remembers late father Steve Irwin in touching pregnancy post
Ben Affleck reflects on romance with Jennifer Lopez: 'People were so mean towards her'

Ben Affleck reflects on romance with Jennifer Lopez: 'People were so mean towards her'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'walk away' after Megxit talks: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'walk away' after Megxit talks: report
Meghan Markle dreading the release of half-sister's bombshell book

Meghan Markle dreading the release of half-sister's bombshell book

Hailey Bieber gets candid about dealing with online bullies

Hailey Bieber gets candid about dealing with online bullies
Prince William and Kate Middleton to get vaccinated on camera: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton to get vaccinated on camera: report

Kim Kardashian 'worried' about children after 'permanent split' from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'worried' about children after 'permanent split' from Kanye West
Duchess Camilla releases video message after launching new initiative

Duchess Camilla releases video message after launching new initiative

Kim Kardashian wants to end marriage with Kanye West in peace

Kim Kardashian wants to end marriage with Kanye West in peace

Tom Cruise spends hefty sum on robots enforcing COVID-19 measures on set

Tom Cruise spends hefty sum on robots enforcing COVID-19 measures on set

Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in upcoming Marvel film

Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in upcoming Marvel film

Latest

view all