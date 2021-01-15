In Peshawar visit, Pak Army chief reiterates support for Afghan peace

Gen Bajwa during his visit to the Corps Headquarters Peshawar, on January 15, 2021. — Twitter

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan would continue supporting the intra-Afghan peace dialogue, according to the military's media wing.



The Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), in a statement citing the army chief, said that peace in Afghanistan would lead to peace in Pakistan.

The army chief visited the Corps Headquarters Peshawar where he was apprised of the security situation, border management including fencing, capacity enhancement of Frontier Corps (FC) and police in newly merged tribal districts as a result of the transition to stability.

Appreciating officers and men of Peshawar Corps, the army chief lauded their efforts for bringing stability to the tribal districts.

"Hailing sacrifices of [the] local populace for peace and their earnest support to Armed Forces in [the] war against terrorism, Gen Bajwa said that ongoing consolidation efforts shall take the hard-earned gains towards enduring peace and stability," ISPR added.