Bollywood
Friday Jan 15 2021
Kareena Kapoor stuns in yellow outfit as she steps out in Mumbai

Friday Jan 15, 2021

Kareena Kapoor stuns in yellow outfit as she steps out in Mumbai

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, looked stunning in yellow outfit as she stepped out in Mumbai.

The Good Newwz actress, who has been dishing out major maternity style goals, flaunted her baby bump in a trendy yellow outfit.

Kareena looked gorgeous as she opted for beautiful yellow dress teamed up with stylish sunglasses.

Later, Kareena and son Taimur Ali Khan were also spotted while heading for Nikhil Dwivedi son's star-studded birthday bash.

On the work front, Kareena has wrapped the shoot of her upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha alongwith superstar Aamir Khan. 

