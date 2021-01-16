Gigi Hadid puts on stylish display for outing as she appears with her sweetheart in NY City

Supermodel Gigi Hadid looked smashing as she stepped out for a stroll with her baby girl in New York City on Friday.



The charming model was spotted taking her baby for a stroll before she showed her support for her beau's new album 'Nobody Is Listening' by posing with a promo truck.

The 25-year-old welcomed her first child, whose name has yet to be revealed, with boyfriend Zayn Malik three months ago.



Bella Hadid's sister put on a stylish display for the outing as she rocked a stunning blazer over a yellow graphic print top.



Gigi paired her coat with blue jeans that had distressed features on the knees. She wore brown lace-up boots to give her personality a boost.

The model pulled back her locks into a tight bun and sported black face mask, from fashion label Moschino, to protect herself and others from the virus.

Gigi Hadid, who is spending quality time with her baby girl, has often seen enjoying a stroll with her in New York City.