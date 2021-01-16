Blake Shelton breaks silence on backlash over his new single 'Minimum Wage'

Blake Shelton responded to backlash and called out critics for wanting 'to pick a fight' after complaints surfaced over his new song 'Minimum Wage'.



The single, which officially released on Friday, made headlines after the country crooner sang it at NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special.

The song includes lyrics like "You could make a six pack on the carpet / Taste like a million dollar bill / You could make a one-bedroom apartment feel like a house up on the hill' and girl looking at you, looking at me that way / Could make a man feel rich on minimum wage."

Responding to critics, the country singer said: "If that’s offensive to you, then we’ll just have to agree to disagree."

The singer went on to say: "They just want to hear what they want to hear, and they want to pick a fight. No matter what your intention is, no matter what the truth is, they want it to be something that they can be upset about so that they can get on social media and try to grab a headline."

"I just feel like these days, there are people out there who don’t want to know the truth," he added.

Blake Shelton, who initially shunned the criticism, opened up about his new single in an interview with CMT on Thursday, and said that anyone who took issue with the tune clearly hadn’t heard the song or read the lyrics.