Saturday Jan 16 2021
Justin Bieber spotted riding a bike in Los Angeles

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Justin Bieber showed off his tattoos in a sleeveless plaid shirt as he appeared riding a bike during a video shoot on the concrete banks of the Los Angeles River Thursday.

The Canadian singer was giving a bad boy image in a sleeveless orange flannel shirt that allowed him to flaunt his tattoos.

The 26-year-old paired it with a loose-fitting and ripped set of blue jeans. The 'Yummy' singer also wore sneakers for the video shoot.

Justin did not wear a helmet as he put on a baseball cap turned backward. At other points in the day, he removed his hat in order to show off his flowing blonde hair.

Justin Bieber's new full-length release was the 2020 album 'Changes', which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

