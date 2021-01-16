Dr Dre released from hospital following brain aneurysm

Dr Dre was in the ICU for five days after suffering from brain aneurysm

American rapper and record producer, Dr Dre, was discharged from the hospital after suffering from brain aneurysm 10 days earlier.



As reported by TMZ, Dre was under critical care in the ICU for five days, after which he was moved to a private room.

The singer, the outlet reports, will continue receiving any medical attention he might need, at his home.

Sharing the good news on Twitter, Ice T wrote, "Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good."

Earlier, Dr Dre came forth thanking everyone who prayed for his health and speedy recovery.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote in the caption of himself in the recording studio," he tweeted.

"I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" the singer added.