Kate Middleton ‘full of love' parenting towards children unearthed

Prince William and Kate Middleton are hands on parents when it comes to bringing up their children as per modern methods.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who pose a role models for their admirers, try ‘best parenting’ techniques with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

An anonymous former staff explained: "Prince William wants it to be casual. The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy. If we have important meetings or are going to Buckingham Palace, then, of course, we [dress up].”

Meanwhile, parenting consultant Kirsty Ketle reveals: "Google can give you one of many suggestions on how best to parent, but one of the most common patterns in raising children is by parents following their own parents' style and methods," she said. "In Kate's case, she has a tight-knit family and her childhood home was full of love."