Jessica Alba’s daughter hilariously reacts to mom’s fame: 'I had to break it to her'

American actress Jessica Alba recently spilled the beans behind her daughter’s reaction towards her fame and fans are in splits over it all.

The actress shed light on it all during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Friday and was quoted saying, "They think I'm so cringey. They think I'm the most cringey mom, the definition of cringey. They actually said that I should use the hashtag #CringeyMom. I'm like, 'That's so mean! There are so many more cringey moms than me, guys!' They're like, 'Even saying that, Mom, is cringey’.”



"... For the first beginning of their life, they didn't know that I was an actress. I remember when Honor was in like first grade, she was mortified and she came home and was like, 'Why didn't you tell me!' She knew I was working at the Honest Company, that's how they knew me."

The actress once even recalled a time when her kid Honor confronted her asking, "'You never told me you'd be in grocery stores and in Target!'”

“A friend had brought a magazine to school and put Honor on blast, and Honor was like 'What is going on? Why are you on this magazine? What is happening here?' So I had to break it to her that I was an actress and sometimes I do the magazines — and she felt so betrayed!"