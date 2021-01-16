Salman Khan tries his hand at cooking, video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has won fans hearts as he tried his hand at cooking and the video of it has taken the internet by storm.



Salman Khan’s friend and co-star Bina Kak shared the video wherein the Sultan actor is seen showing off his culinary skills.

In the video, Khan is seen preparing raw onion pickle using simple ingredients.

Salman Khan can be heard saying, “This is kalonji, onion seeds. It's supposed to be good for your health.”

Bina posted the video with caption, “Salman our Harr fun maula making instant raw onion pickle”.



“fun loving, hardworking, outdoor ,sporty, painter actor, singer SK likes to try his hand at cooking.”

The cooking video of Salman Khan has taken the internet on fire and has won the hearts of his fans.