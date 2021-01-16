Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan tries his hand at cooking, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Salman Khan tries his hand at cooking, video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has won fans hearts as he tried his hand at cooking and the video of it has taken the internet by storm.

Salman Khan’s friend and co-star Bina Kak shared the video wherein the Sultan actor is seen showing off his culinary skills.

In the video, Khan is seen preparing raw onion pickle using simple ingredients.

Salman Khan can be heard saying, “This is kalonji, onion seeds. It's supposed to be good for your health.”

Bina posted the video with caption, “Salman our Harr fun maula making instant raw onion pickle”.

“fun loving, hardworking, outdoor ,sporty, painter actor, singer SK likes to try his hand at cooking.”

The cooking video of Salman Khan has taken the internet on fire and has won the hearts of his fans.

More From Bollywood:

Kangana Ranaut is obsessed with Hrithik Roshan, reveals Arnab Goswami's leaked chat

Kangana Ranaut is obsessed with Hrithik Roshan, reveals Arnab Goswami's leaked chat
Katrina Kaif is less popular than Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif is less popular than Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal’s wedding date disclosed

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal’s wedding date disclosed
Kareena Kapoor stuns in yellow outfit as she steps out in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor stuns in yellow outfit as she steps out in Mumbai
Rajkummar Rao praises Shah Rukh Khan: ‘He’s the reason I’m here’

Rajkummar Rao praises Shah Rukh Khan: ‘He’s the reason I’m here’
Katrina Kaif’s dance video breaks the internet

Katrina Kaif’s dance video breaks the internet
Kajol admits she was lucky to have grown up in a family that values gender equality

Kajol admits she was lucky to have grown up in a family that values gender equality

Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with PDA-filled throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with PDA-filled throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan puts natural beauty on display, wins fans' hearts

Sara Ali Khan puts natural beauty on display, wins fans' hearts
Anushka Sharma beefs up security for baby girl with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma beefs up security for baby girl with Virat Kohli
Sushant Singh Rajput’s thought-provoking handwritten note goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput’s thought-provoking handwritten note goes viral

Tiger Shroff drops his second single 'Casanova'

Tiger Shroff drops his second single 'Casanova'

Latest

view all