Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Palace insider reacts to Tom Bradby's latest statement about Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

A Buckingham Palace insider has dismissed Tom Bradby's recent remark about Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been feeling devastated after he was forced to take an exit from the royal family, as revealed by his longtime friend and journalist, Tom Bradby. 

Responding to the claims, a Buckingham Palace insider has dismissed all such statements.

"Surely it would have been better, if this is what Harry feels, that he had said this to his family rather than a journalist," the Daily Mail cited the source as saying.

Bradby, when asked if Meghan and Harry are happier in the US, explained, "So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by.

"I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don't necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true," he had said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keeping Archie 'grounded' with zero royal perks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keeping Archie 'grounded' with zero royal perks

'Gigi Hadid a natural' when it comes to being a mom to newborn daughter

'Gigi Hadid a natural' when it comes to being a mom to newborn daughter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for jeopardising William's reign with 'royal sellout'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for jeopardising William's reign with 'royal sellout'
Esra Bilgic shares a romantic scene from her drama ‘Ramo’

Esra Bilgic shares a romantic scene from her drama ‘Ramo’
Meet the actor who played Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in 'Ertugrul'

Meet the actor who played Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in 'Ertugrul'
Kate Middleton met with disastrous news after Prince William proposal

Kate Middleton met with disastrous news after Prince William proposal
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton had 'a lot of healing to do' before engagement decision

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton had 'a lot of healing to do' before engagement decision

Eminem sends fans into frenzy with latest announcement

Eminem sends fans into frenzy with latest announcement

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas relationship on the verge of breakup, reveals source

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas relationship on the verge of breakup, reveals source
Selena Gomez touches on the real reason she called out Mark Zuckerberg

Selena Gomez touches on the real reason she called out Mark Zuckerberg
Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned: ‘You have crossed a line now’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned: ‘You have crossed a line now’

Latest

view all